Goodwill to close 2 Seattle locations due to rising safety, theft concerns

Evergreen Goodwill of Northwest Washington has announced that it will close two of its Seattle thrift stores, citing safety concerns, escalating theft and rising rent as key factors in its decision.

The two locations — South Lake Union and University District — will officially close on Sept. 22.

"The decision to close these stores was not made lightly," said Derieontay Sparks, senior vice president of customer experience, retail and revenue growth at Evergreen Goodwill. "Both locations have experienced a troubling rise in property damage, break-ins and safety concerns for our employees. These challenges, coupled with rising rent and operational costs, have made it unsustainable to continue operating in these areas."

The South Lake Union store at 411 Westlake Ave. N. first opened in 2012, while the University District store at 4552 University Way N.E., known as "The Ave," has been a fixture in the community since 2008.

Proceeds from sales at these locations, along with those from 23 other Goodwill stores in the region, help fund the organization’s free job training, education and job placement programs. In the past decade, Goodwill has supported over 57,000 individuals through its five local job training centers, offering classes like computer and mobile basics, customer service essentials and ESOL, along with job placement services.

"Donations from the community fuel our stores, and all proceeds from our stores power our free Job Training and Education Programs," Sparks said. "Without our shoppers and generous donors, we simply couldn’t do what we do. Thank you for the support of the community in South Lake Union and the University District over the years, and while we are sad to leave, we hope fans of Goodwill will continue to visit us at our other nearby locations."

All employees affected by the closures will be offered roles at other Goodwill locations. The organization encourages shoppers and donors to visit nearby Goodwill stores in Capitol Hill and Ballard, where they can continue to support Goodwill’s mission.

