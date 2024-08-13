The popular fried chicken takeout restaurant Bok a Bok Fried Chicken & Biscuits has closed two of its locations in Seattle.

Owner Brian O'Connor posted a video on Instagram making the announcement that the White Center and U District locations have closed. Bok a Bok's first restaurant was in White Center. It opened eight years ago and later expanded throughout the metro area. The U District location had been open for five years.

Bok a Bok chicken is air-dried, hand-dipped and double-fried to order. (Bok a Bok Fried Chicken via Yelp)

Just over a month ago, the restaurant converted to a self-delivery model, opting to hire its own drivers instead of using apps like DoorDash to avoid high delivery app fees. Though this switch limited the business's exposure, the restaurant said on Instagram, "We wanna send a huge thank you to those who believed in self-delivery and what we were trying to do, but not enough orders trickled from the third-party apps to our website to make enough of a difference."

Bok a Bok has relied heavily on delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats since the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant switched to a takeout-and-delivery-only walk-up window model to stay in business during the lockdown era. So, when the Seattle City Council announced the ordinance requiring a mandatory $5 fee for all deliveries, Bok a Bok was hit hard.

Bok a Bok's Capitol Hill and Kirkland locations are still open, and O'Connor wants to remind customers to "support your local businesses."

