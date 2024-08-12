Man shot in Seattle's White Center neighborhood, police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in Seattle’s White Center neighborhood over the weekend.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced the shooting on Sunday, August 11, just before 4:00 p.m.

Investigators were at the scene near the corner of SW Cambridge St. and 16th Ave SW. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a 23-year-old victim with two gunshot wounds to his leg and lower back.

Seattle fire crews treated the victim and then transported him to Harborview Medical Center, where he was listed in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Authorities said two masked suspects, both in their late teens to early twenties, were seen fleeing the area.

Featured article

At the scene, investigators recovered 17 bullet shell casings.

SPD officers and King County Sheriff's Office K9s searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects. No arrests have been made thus far.

Investigators are still trying to understand what led to the shooting in the first place.

According to the SPD, this is preliminary information, and details could change depending on what is uncovered in the investigation.

Only five days prior, another shooting incident happened about a block south, where a suspect was arrested, and the firearm recovered was linked to a recent homicide in Federal Way.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

San Juan County Sheriff outraged over ferry captain comment

Hawkblogger reacts to preseason win, overall thoughts on new Seahawks regime

4-year-old identifies Seattle police chase suspect after two crashes

3 suspects due in court after 13-year-old killed in Kent

Costco is changing the way members enter the warehouse

Woodland Park Zoo workers plan to picket Tuesday after contact negotiations fail

Washington State Department of Transportation warns of ‘Good To Go!’ scam

$100K bail for man accused of throwing Lime Scooter onto I-5 in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.