Man arrested in Seattle shooting, gun tied to Federal Way murder

Police arrested a man after a shooting incident near Seattle's Delridge neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the gun recovered from him may be connected to a homicide in Federal Way.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), bar owners near the corner of Delridge Way SW and SW Roxbury St. called 911 after closing to report nearby gunshots.

The owners reported exiting the bar and seeing a Black man and a Hispanic man fighting across the street on 16th Ave. SW, shortly followed by a gunshot.

When SPD officers arrived, they found that Burien Police and King County Sheriff's officers were already investigating a block south of Roxbury St., within their jurisdiction. However, SPD officers noted a blood trail leading back into Seattle and discovered a spent shell casing, prompting SPD to initiate an investigation.

Moments later, a woman living north of the initial scene called 911, reporting a man breaking into her home. Her description of the intruder matched that of the Black male reported earlier by the bar owners.

Responding officers found a Black man at the break-in scene armed with a 9mm handgun. Surveillance footage from the shooting confirmed his involvement. He was arrested and booked into King County Jail for investigation of burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.

SPD stated the 9mm handgun was owned by a man who had been murdered in Federal Way, with ammunition from the half-spent magazine matching shell casings at both crime scenes.

The other suspect, believed to be the Hispanic man, appeared later with a hand injury from punching his car window during the incident. He was uncooperative, and police lacked probable cause for an arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.