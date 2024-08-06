Multiple people injured in Seattle shootout

Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Seattle's Judkins Park neighborhood with multiple injuries reported.

A 30-year-old woman is in serious condition at the hospital with gunshot wounds, while Seattle Fire reports at least one other victim fled before first responders arrived to the scene near the intersection of 26th Avenue South and South Norman Street.

Details regarding the incident remain scarce, but the Seattle Police Department has urged the public to prioritize safety and steer clear of the affected area.

It wasn't immediately known what led up to the shooting or how many people were hurt. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

