On Monday, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced that City of Seattle employees in the executive branch will soon be expected to report to their worksite in-person at least three days a week.

The mayor said the move will build on efforts to improve collaboration and service to residents while retaining some flexibility of hybrid scheduling.

"As a city and an employer, we strive to provide the best services to our residents, to build a great office culture for our employees, and to learn the best lessons from the pandemic and modern organizational behavior – and that includes recognizing the benefits of in-person teamwork," said Mayor Harrell.

Changes go into effect starting November 4 of this year. King County employees will also become subject to the same in-person expectations in November.

"Plus, humans are an essential element of vibrant downtowns – something that is a priority for us and Mayor Harrell. Today’s announcement is a good move for City of Seattle employees and residents alike," said Jon Scholes, Downtown Seattle Association President & CEO.

The City has nearly 14,000 employees, with roughly 13,300 working for executive branch departments, according to the City.

