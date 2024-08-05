At least 4 people wounded in Seattle shooting early Monday

Seattle police responded to a shooting early Monday morning that left several people injured near the intersection of Broadway and East Pike Street.

The shooting happened at 2:33 a.m. in Capitol Hill, and upon arrival, officers discovered a woman in her 20s who had been grazed by a bullet in the head. A man in his 20s was also found with an injury to his finger from a suspected gunshot.

Both victims received medical attention from responding officers until the Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived and continued treatment. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center where she was listed in stable condition.

During their response, police learned of two additional victims, men in their 20s, each with gunshot wounds. One crashed his vehicle into a pole at the Swedish First Hill hospital entrance. He had injuries to his lower back and ankle. The other man walked into Kaiser Permanente with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The suspect or suspects involved in the shooting fled the scene. No arrests have been made. The vehicle connected to the gunfire has not been located.

Authorities found the crashed vehicle with evidence of multiple bullet strikes. Officers at each incident location are conducting investigations and interviewing witnesses. The medical conditions of the victims range from stable to serious, but no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit have taken the lead in the investigation, processing the scenes, and are working to determine the preceding events and connections between the victims.

No further details have been released.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Dog attack at Bonney Lake, animal services asks for help

‘Safe System’ policy to end King County traffic deaths approved

DCYF loses court battle amid crisis, residents return to local facility

NFL officials in town to brief Seattle Seahawks on new rule changes

Seattle Mariners overcome 5-run deficit, earn 6-5 win in 10 over Phillies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.