Tenant evacuations, SWAT units, fire and gunshots set the scene of a barricade situation at a Seattle apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m. on August 3, the King County Sheriff's Office received reports of a possible court order violation at an apartment complex in the area of South 114th Street and Rainier Avenue South. KCSO deputies responded and found a man outside the apartment with a gun.

Law enforcement authorities say this is when they began preparing for him to barricade as he entered the apartment. About an hour later, deputies say they saw gunfire coming from inside the unit.

SWAT units and additional resources were then sent to secure the area and plan a full tactical response. Over the next 90 minutes, multiple gunfire shots were reported. No injuries were reported from the shots however, and deputies did not return fire.

During this time, deputies report evacuating nearby residents. Rainier Ave South and surrounding streets were closed during the incident.

While deputies were evacuating the building, a fire broke out inside the apartment where the suspect was located. At 4:05 p.m., the suspect fled the apartment and was arrested by KCSO deputies.

Firefighters then moved in to extinguish the fire. There were no reported injuries to deputies, firefighters, neighbors, or bystanders.

The suspect was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Once medically cleared, law enforcement say he will be booked into King County Jail for multiple criminal charges.

The Red Cross is assisting displaced tenants as the fire investigation continues.

