Federal fugitive arrested in Seattle, passed out in car

Police arrested a federal fugitive in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood last week.

Officers were called July 7 around 7:27 a.m. to reports of a man passed out in his car near 12th Ave and E Pine St.

Several officers arrived and located the man, who was asleep in the front seat of the car and armed with a handgun. Police took him into custody and seized his gun.

Running a background check, police learned the 39-year-old man was wanted by U.S. Marshals for parole violation due to cocaine possession.

He was arrested for the warrant and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, then he was booked into King County Jail.

