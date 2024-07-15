WSDOT: 10-mile backups expected on I-5 in Thurston County this week

If you're heading north into Thurston County this week, a stretch of I-5 is going to see major backups due to road work.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says on Tuesday, July 16, a two-mile section of northbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane between the Lewis-Thurston County line and Exit 88 in Grand Mound.

Crews will be filling gaps in the road, covering potholes and repair other deteriorating parts of the freeway.

Officials say the daytime lane closures are expected to create 10-mile backups.

To get around the closures, traffic officials encourage drivers to reschedule optional trips through the area, travel early in the morning or in the late afternoon, anticipate two hours of added travel time or to top off the gas or battery in their car.

