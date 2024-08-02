Man seriously injured in Columbia City shooting

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting in the Columbia City neighborhood that left a man in serious condition on Friday.

According to SPD, a 39-year-old man shot a 38-year-old man in the leg near Rainier Avenue South and South Alaska Street at about 7:30 p.m.

First responders arrived on scene and began treating the victim. He was later taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect initially fled the scene. A single shell casing was recovered at a nearby bus stop.

With help from a King County Sheriff’s Deputy K9 team, officers were able to track down and arrest the suspect not far from the shooting scene.

The suspect was arrested for felony investigation of assault and is expected to be booked into King County Jail.

The circumstances of what led up to the shooting are under investigation.

