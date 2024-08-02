Man injured in SoDo shooting

Seattle police are searching for suspects after a 35-year-old man was shot in the SoDo neighborhood.

After 4 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on 5th Avenue South and South Holgate Street.

When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound in his stomach.

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department treated the victim at the scene before taking him to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to police, there was a disturbance between people inside two cars before the shooting. The suspects fled the scene and have not been located.

Investigators said it's not known what led up to the shooting.

Police spoke with witnesses and are searching for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.

