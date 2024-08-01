'In and out under 2 minutes’: Burglars target West Seattle tattoo parlor

Two burglars wearing face coverings were caught on camera breaking into and burglarizing a West Seattle tattoo parlor on Thursday.

According to Tattoo Pizzazz, it happened around 4:30 a.m.

"Kind of just frazzled," said owner Jonathan Flemming. "It’s a mix of feelings very supported by the tattoo community, friends and family."

The video from the security camera at Tattoo Pizzaz, located at 6021 California SW, records as burglars broke in and ransacked the shop before getting away with equipment.

"They were in and out in less than two minutes," said Flemming. "They took tattoo machines, a bunch of random things that I was confused by. They took another item that turned up elsewhere."

The video shows one burglar had a full-face mask, but the other’s face was partly visible in this frame. The individuals are a male and female.

"We later found out the red pickup truck they used was stolen," said Diane Venti, owner of Alki Art. Her gallery is across the street from the tattoo parlor.

"I called 911," said Venti. "The truck and their activity looked suspicious. Then I heard a large crash."

Seattle Police responded in 10 minutes but by then, the burglars got away.

"I just hope they’re caught," said Venti. "We like our community. We keep it clean and want to keep it safe. We can’t let the bad guys win."

If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 24-213452, and you can contact the shop’s owners at tattoopizzazz@gmail.com. They’re also crowdfunding to cover what their insurance won’t.

"We have to replace the equipment," said Flemming. "It’s not cheap. It’s like we’re almost having to start over."

