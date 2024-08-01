Olympia murder suspect arrested after manhunt in Bucoda, WA

Law enforcement in Thurston County arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a person in Olympia after a brief manhunt on Thursday.

Steven Messex, 43, was wanted for a murder that happened in the Percival Creek area on Saturday, July 20.

On Thursday, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders said in a Facebook post that Messex was spotted by deputies along State Route 507 in the town of Bucoda.

Law enforcement combed through the area after Messex initially ran away. SR 507 was briefly closed as a manhunt began.

Soon after, SWAT, Thurston County deputies and Olympia Police were able to take Messex into custody near some railroad tracks.

Olympia Police initially sought Messex on July 22, and offered a reward for information about him on July 31. Messex will now be booked into jail for murder.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

WDFW: Man ran over flock of seagulls in WA ‘for fun’

When does RapidRide G Line service start in Seattle?

Child safe, man in custody after Everett motel SWAT standoff

WA launches electric vehicle (EV) rebate program. Here's who qualifies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.