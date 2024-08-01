WA launches electric vehicle (EV) rebate program. Here's who qualifies

article

In August, the Washington State Department of Commerce will roll out the Washington EV Instant Rebate Program, an initiative targeting financial support for low-income residents to lease or purchase electric vehicles (EVs).

The program is slated for funding through June 2025 or until all funds are depleted, with an estimated 6,500 to 8,000 rebates to be distributed. Eligible participants can expect to receive rebates ranging from $2,500 to $9,000 at the point of sale or lease.

Those interested can find detailed information on rebate amounts, vehicle eligibility criteria and participating dealerships on the program's Washington EV Instant Rebate Program website.

For new EVs, purchasers or lessees for a 2-year term will receive a $5,000 rebate, while those opting for a lease term of three years or more will qualify for a $9,000 rebate. Used EV purchases, as well as 2-year lease terms, come with a set rebate of $2,500.

Eligibility requirements for customers include Washington residents whose household income is at or below 300% of the federal poverty level — approximately $93,600 annually for a family of four, according to the 2024 Guidelines. Vehicle qualifications are restricted to full-battery electric vehicles costing no more than $90,000. Motorcycles, scooters, and low-medium/speed vehicles, such as golf carts, are on the ineligible list.

In a groundbreaking move, the Commerce department aims to foster affordable EV ownership through low-cost leases. Unlike the scenario with federal credits where most EV models are disqualified when purchased, all models are eligible for lease-associated credits. Leveraging both the state's and federal incentives, leasing certain EV models could cost less than $100 a month, making it a highly economical option for qualifying residents.

With a commitment to enabling convenient access, automakers and dealers will provide instant rebates at the point of sale or lease without the necessity for any advance or later applications.

The Washington EV Instant Rebates Program will be managed by Energy Solutions, a company experienced in administrating clean energy rebate programs. Commerce is currently in the final stages of finalizing the contract details.

Further advancing its mission, the program will introduce consumers to EVs and charging education through consumer outreach, engagement activities, and informative events.

Although the program begins in August, it is important to note rebates from this initiative will not apply retroactively to EV purchases made prior to the launch.

For additional savings, participants of this program can couple the instant rebate with the federal tax credit, state sales tax exemption and other dealer-specific incentives, where applicable.

Credit scores do not form a barrier to qualifying for the program, although they will affect the terms of leases and purchases. Price estimates for monthly costs have been calculated based on good credit scores and current automaker deals, but these should not be considered fixed prices for future terms.

For complete details on the program and how to take advantage of the rebates later this summer, prospective buyers and lessees should visit the Washington EV Instant Rebate Program online.

