WDFW: Man ran over flock of seagulls in WA ‘for fun’

Washington wildlife police are investigating after a man sped along Long Beach last weekend and ran over a flock of seagulls, killing 25 of them.

The Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife were alerted to reports of a man driving a silver Jeep Cherokee down a beach roughly 1.7 miles south of Klipsan Beach, and ran over a flock of seagulls "for fun." The incident occurred on Saturday, July 27 around 8:00 p.m., and witnesses told police the driver nearly struck two people walking their dogs on the beach.

Some of the witnesses stopped the car and took pictures of it and the driver. Others tried to save the few surviving birds, but failed.

According to police, a person of interest has been identified thanks to community members posting about the incident on Facebook. Authorities are reaching out to contact the man, who reportedly lives out of state.

Anyone with additional information on the incident or person of interest is urged to call WDFW Police at (877) 933-9847, online or text WDFWTIP to TIP411 (847411).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.