Armed suspect holding child in Everett motel, SWAT standoff underway

A SWAT team is in a standoff with an armed suspect at an Everett Motel 6. Authorities say a 3-year-old child is inside the room with the suspect.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Department (SCSD) issued an initial alert, asking people to avoid the area at around 11:36 a.m.

According to the SCSD, deputies and Region 1 SWAT are on the scene at Motel 6 near the corner of 128th St. SW and 4th Ave. W.

Authorities say the 48-year-old suspect is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. Crisis negotiators are speaking to him on the phone, working to bring this standoff to a peaceful resolution.

Everyone inside the motel has evacuated.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.