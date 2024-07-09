SWAT team arrests DV shooting suspect in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood

A domestic violence shooting suspect who barricaded himself inside a South Seattle home was arrested after an hours-long standoff with SWAT on Tuesday morning.

At around 3:18 a.m., officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded to reports of a woman being shot at a home near the corner of 59th Ave. S and S Norfolk St., just southwest of Emerson Elementary School.

According to the SPD, officers located a 47-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg in Skyway. They, along with medics, treated her on-site before transporting her to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

The victim told police that her husband accused her of cheating, and had been using narcotics. He shot her in the leg, and she fled to the Skyway area for safety.

The 41-year-old armed suspect barricaded himself inside their home and refused to cooperate with officers who attempted to negotiate a peaceful resolution.

At around 9:22 a.m., the SPD announced that the suspect was in custody.

FOX 13’s Jade Elliott was at the scene sharing real-time observations.

At around 7:30 a.m., officers were observed moving closer to the home and backing off multiple times. Flashbangs were thrown into the home, and SWAT officers used the loudspeaker to try to get the suspect out of the house.

The SPD said there was probable cause to arrest the man for first-degree assault, and additional weapons violations may be applied.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.