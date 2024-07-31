Reward offered for information on Olympia, WA homicide suspect

A reward is being offered to anyone who can help locate a suspect linked to a homicide in Olympia.

According to the Olympia Police Department (OPD), 43-year-old Steven Messex has been on the run for nearly two weeks.

On Saturday, July 20, officers responded to a shooting report in the Percival Creek area. Upon arrival, they found a victim with a fatal gunshot wound.

After investigating, OPD detectives identified Messex as the murder suspect.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Messex has distinctive tattoos: a gargoyle on his right arm, the cartoon character Popeye on his left forearm, and barbed wire on his left arm.

He should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach him, but instead call 911.

The OPD states a reward will be given for information leading to his arrest. If you know his whereabouts, please call OPD Detectives at 360-753-8300.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.