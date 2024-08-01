When does RapidRide G Line service start in Seattle?

It’s been around 10 years since the RapidRide G Line was pitched to connect downtown Seattle to Madison Valley — but just how far out are we from the new bus line? Turns out, not far at all.

King County Metro announced several new changes are coming this fall.

The agency announced more than 3,700 bus trips are expected each week, new routes will connect Sound Transit light rail stations, and Metro Flex is being expanded to Northshore.

When is the RapidRide G Line coming?

Metro says the G Line is launches Sept. 14, which they promise will provide "fast and frequent service" from downtown Seattle all the way through First Hill, Capitol Hill, Central District and into Madison Valley.

"I’m pleased to announce expanded bus service across the region, including the new RapidRide G Line from Madison Valley to downtown Seattle," said King County Executive Dow Constantine. "With the continuous improvement and expansion of our integrated transit network we are delivering on our commitment of frequent, safe, reliable transportation options for everyone."

The G Line and Link 1 Line expansion were funded by a $3.1 billion investment in public transportation.

According to figures from Metro, the RapidRide line will see service as frequently as every six minutes on weekdays, with extended night service.

Folks dealing with the traffic headaches along Madison Street are already well aware of some of the features of the G Line — including eight miles of red bus lanes, 36 intersections with reworked traffic signals, some 50 blocks of reworked sidewalks, ADA-accessible curb ramps, and most notably, new center boarding platforms for all-door boarding on both sides of the bus.

"Seattle has an outstanding public transit system which is about to get even better with new travel options and more reliable service," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Seattle voters helped make these upcoming enhancements possible, including the new Rapid Ride G funded by the Levy to Move Seattle and new Metro Flex service in South Park and Delridge thanks to the Seattle Transit Measure."

