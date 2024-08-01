Here's how much WA teachers spend out of their own pockets on supplies

article

As the new school year approaches, a recent survey reveals that teachers in Washington state are spending an average of $1,041 out of their own pockets on classroom supplies, ranking 11th highest in the nation.

This financial burden is a reflection of the growing cost of educational materials and the increasing responsibility placed on educators to provide for their classrooms.

According to the survey conducted by Consumer Birds, over one in four teachers (28%) in Washington have taken on additional work, such as second jobs or side hustles, to offset these expenses. This is a part of a nationwide trend where teachers are bearing more of the financial burden for school supplies, with nearly two-thirds reporting that their requests for supplies were denied by school administrators.

Nationally, teachers spend an average of $915 annually on school supplies, while parents contribute $701 per child during back-to-school shopping. In Washington, the figure for teachers is notably higher, reflecting the state's unique educational and economic landscape.

The survey also highlighted disparities in spending across the U.S., with teachers in Texas, Pennsylvania and Arizona spending the most on supplies. Meanwhile, parents in New York lead the nation in back-to-school spending, shelling out an average of $1,123 per child.

Despite the financial strain, Washington teachers remain committed to enhancing the learning environment for their students. Teachers purchase a wide array of items, from basic consumables like pencils and paper to classroom decor, educational aids, and even snacks. However, 65% of teachers reported having their requests for necessary supplies denied, further highlighting the financial challenges they face.

The financial pressure extends to parents, many of whom also take on extra work to manage the costs of back-to-school shopping. Nationwide, 28% of parents have reported needing a second job or side hustle to cover these expenses, although the survey indicates that this is less common in Washington.

As both teachers and parents continue to navigate these financial challenges, the survey underscores the need for broader support and investment in education. The findings highlight the critical role that educators play in shaping positive learning environments and the significant personal sacrifices they make to ensure that all students have the resources they need to succeed.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

When, where to watch The Blue Angels schedule for Seafair weekend

Makeshift gun range, dumping ground takes over WA wilderness

Miles Hudson defies court order with new Instagram strategy

4 charged with murder in connection to 13-year-old's shooting death in Kent

WA campground makes Time's 2024 World's Greatest Places list

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.