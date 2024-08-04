Seattle’s Scarecrow Video holds fundraiser, needs $1.8 million to survive

One of the last video rental stores in the world, Scarecrow Video, can be found right here in Seattle’s University District. Unfortunately, the unique and last remaining store of its kind is on the brink of closing unless it sees a mass influx of cash donation.

"We don’t want this place to go away," said employee Emalie Sodervack. "We have the largest collection of movie titles. It’s a resource everyone loves."



Scarecrow Video has existed since 1983. With close to 150,000 titles, it’s considered the largest video collection open to the public in the world. Employees tell FOX 13 that their collection rivals that of streaming services.

"Streaming also keeps offering the same thing over and over again. We give you the opportunity to find something new for yourself," said Sodervack. "We’ve got every genre, every subgenre. We have anything you're looking for. We will scratch that itch if it’s for you."



Despite its collection, the operation has been on the decline due to the rise of streaming services.

Scarecrow Video telling FOX 13 rentals and sales have decreased by 40% since 2015. Expenses in that same time frame have spiked by 25%.

The nonprofit hopes to raise $1.8 million dollars by the end of the year to keep it from shutting down forever.

"This will help us to keep our doors open," Sodervack said. "It’ll secure a path forward so we can be that resource for everyone."

And it's a space people rely on.

On Saturday, the nonprofit held its annual parking lot sale, with money going towards its financial goal.

"I have about 30 laser discs," said Edward Newton. "It’s one more too many. I have about 300 at home."

Newton said he loved this medium for his video collection and that Scarecrow Video offers him an option he might not be able to get elsewhere. He was more than happy to support the business, which he said he’s been a fan and patron of since the early days. He said he knew the original owner.

"I’m just doing my part to keep the last place where they have print and film instead of streaming it."

To help keep Scarecrow operating, staff is asking people to support them. They’re encouraging people to come in and rent films. The public can also donate in person or online.

