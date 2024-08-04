Once left for dead, WA woman completes charity motorcycle ride Sunday

One year ago, a driver hit Monica Hawley while she was riding her motorcycle in Auburn, then just left her for dead. On Sunday, she was back on her bike, riding in a charity motorcycle ride.

"I made a promise to myself that I would get on a bike within a year of my accident, so I’m glad I accomplished that," Hawley said.

Hawley spent nine months in a wheelchair, having surgery after surgery and going through intense physical therapy. "It’s been tough, I’m not going to lie, it’s been tough," Hawley said. She just started walking at the end of March.

"I didn’t want that one accident or one day to change everything," Hawley said. Lyz Herrera is a part of The Litas motorcycle collective with Hawley. "She’s definitely my ride or die, and it affected all of us when she went down," Herrera said.

She also volunteered at the Sammamish Animal Sanctuary, and Sunday’s charity ride raised money for the sanctuary’s bunny barn that burned down in June. "When you ride for a cause you’re not only having fun, but you’re doing good as well," Herrera said.

As Hawley gets back on her appropriately named, ‘Victory Motorcycle,’ she finds victory in each ride she takes. "I’m glad to be back, I’m glad to be alive, I know when I got in my accident the doctors gave me a 50-50 chance to keep my leg, so I’m just glad to have my leg and be alive," Hawley said.

She told FOX 13, she is grateful to everyone who has supported her in her recovery.

