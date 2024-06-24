Animal sanctuary in Renton grieving after fire kills 11 bunnies overnight

An animal sanctuary in Renton is grieving after a fire killed 11 of its bunnies overnight.

The fire broke out Sunday night at the Sammamish Animal Sanctuary, engulfing the barn in flames. The staff tried to save the barn and the bunnies until fire crews arrived, but were unsuccessful.

The sanctuary says the fire was deemed a freak electrical accident.

On Monday, the staff spent the day cleaning up and caring for the animals, figuring out their next steps for moving forward.

Han, Luke, Gus, Nutmeg and Honey Bun were a group of five rabbits that were living in outside pens. Luckily, volunteers were able to save them after the fire initially started. Nutmeg and Honey Bun are pictured below, safely tucked away in a stall in the horse barn.

"These are probably our friendliest rabbits at the sanctuary," said Jenine Hoff, a sanctuary volunteer in charge of smaller animals.

Sanctuary Manager Kathi Flynn says she got the gut-wrenching call about the fire around midnight.

"Our bunny barn was on fire, and it just was a blaze," said Flynn.

Flynn says the on-site barn manager was the first to rush outside when she smelled smoke, but it was too late to save 11 rabbits inside from the hot, fast-burning fire.

"It’s heart-wrenching, and they are just a part of our hearts, and it’s just been truly, truly devastating to us," said Flynn.

Kathi says the manager and a family member used a garden hose to keep flames from destroying a guinea pig house and the horse barn.

"With her quick thinking, at least we were able to save everybody else," said Flynn.

Flynn says Eastside Fire crews arrived within minutes, preventing the fire from spreading to outdoor areas where animals like Hamilton the pig reside.

"They saved the rest of the sanctuary, and we are forever grateful for their service," said Flynn.

Some of the survivors, including Nutmeg, are getting anti-inflammatory meds to treat smoke inhalation. The bunnies are also getting additional hydration through water-soaked greens prepared by Hoff.

Gus, a surviving bunny, is pictured below near his pink carrier.

Frozen peas soaked in water are also on the menu for the chickens.

While barn debris was removed Monday morning for safety reasons, the impact lingered for both the people and animals.

Flynn says the community is coming together to donate online and in person at the sanctuary, and many have volunteered to help in the recovery process.

"We are still in grief. It’s been difficult. Those little bunnies were part of our soul, part of our heart," said Flynn.

