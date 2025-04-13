WA library programs, services at risk due to grant terminations

The Brief The Washington Secretary of State says grant terminations by the Trump administration puts the Washington State Library at risk of losing personnel, statewide programs, resources and more. A presidential executive order canceled a $3.9 million grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), along with a leadership grant to support libraries in state prisons.



After several federal grants were terminated by the Trump administration, the Washington Secretary of State is sounding the alarm about the long-term impacts it could cause for Washington libraries.

A presidential executive order has canceled a $3.9 million grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), along with a leadership grant that funds a pilot to support libraries in state prisons.

What they're saying:

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs says these grant terminations put the Washington State Library at risk of losing personnel, statewide programs, resources for local libraries, and community opportunities.

"Washington’s library system ensures people have unfettered access to information at hundreds of public, school, academic, and institutional libraries across the state," Hobbs said. "This commitment is rooted in the fundamental principle that an educated and informed citizenry is critical to a free society. That goal for libraries is not a partisan issue. They represent a critical ‘third place’ in communities across the state – a social environment that is not home or work and is for everyone."

Washington has joined 20 other states that filed suit against the Trump administration to stop the dismantling of IMLS, which has provided Washington with $3.9 million from their Grants to States program.

According to the Sec. of State, losing funds from the IMLS would result in:

Potential loss of the Washington Digital Library Consortium, which serves 40 library systems and lends more than 1 million eBooks and audiobooks to Washingtonians annually.

Ending research database subscriptions for Washington libraries

Rural libraries losing access to broadband equipment and internet access

Funding for tribal libraries to update technology and improve services

Losing professional training and consulting for public libraries across the state

Cutting funding for the Washington Talking Book and Braille Library service, and Institutional Library Services

Stopping programs like tabletop gaming grants and digital newspaper pilots

"Libraries are essential to Washington communities. They provide free internet, job training, and access to books and resources for people of all backgrounds," said Washington State Librarian Sara Jones. "Without the federal funds making this possible, countless programs and services would disappear, leaving many communities without access to the resources on which they rely."

Diminished state funding could also severely impact other services, like public access to the Central Library, newspaper publications on microfilm, state publications, the federal repository, and services for the public, including Ask a Librarian.

The Source: Information in this story is from a press release by the office of Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Teen facing new charges for playground shooting in Federal Way

1997 WA cold case victim identified; Gary Ridgway not ruled out

Family and neighbors of missing Arlington man rally and call for action

Everett police arrest 23-year-old bikini barista assault suspect

Seattle ranked 5th 'coolest' city in US

Pacific Northwest ports brace for impact as China tariffs soar to 145%

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.