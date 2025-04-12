Everett, WA police arrest 23-year-old bikini barista assault suspect
EVERETT, Wash. - Police announce they have made an arrest in the case of multiple bikini barista assaults in the Everett area.
A 23-year-old man now faces the following criminal charges following his Apr. 10 arrest:
- Two counts of burglary
- Two counts of assault with sexual motivation
- Two counts of trespassing
Multiple members of the public reported his location to police, according to the Everett Police Department.
The backstory:
The arrest comes after days of law enforcement engaging in a manhunt for the suspect they believed to be involved in the crimes and caught on surveillance cameras in the area.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Dig deeper:
In 2024, there was a separate incident involving different bikini baristas in South Seattle.
The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle Police Department.
