Everett, WA police arrest 23-year-old bikini barista assault suspect

The Brief Police have been on the hunt for an assault suspect this week. Investigators announced his arrest heading into the weekend. The 23-year-old is believed to be involved in multiple assaults on bikini baristas in Snohomish County.



Police announce they have made an arrest in the case of multiple bikini barista assaults in the Everett area.

A 23-year-old man now faces the following criminal charges following his Apr. 10 arrest:

Two counts of burglary

Two counts of assault with sexual motivation

Two counts of trespassing

Everett police make arrest in bikini barista assault investigation

Multiple members of the public reported his location to police, according to the Everett Police Department.

The backstory:

The arrest comes after days of law enforcement engaging in a manhunt for the suspect they believed to be involved in the crimes and caught on surveillance cameras in the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Dig deeper:

In 2024, there was a separate incident involving different bikini baristas in South Seattle.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle Police Department.

