Police investigate two sexual assaults at Everett, WA bikini barista stands

The Everett Police Department is investigating sexual assaults at two bikini barista coffee stands along Evergreen Way.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect involved in both incidents.

The first assault happened around 1:00 p.m. on April 6 at a coffee stand located Evergreen Way at 57th Steet SE.

The backstory:

According to the Everett Police Department, a man entered the stand and attempted to assault an employee.

The employee successfully defended herself, and the suspect left the scene.

The suspect is described as a thin, light-skinned Black or Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall, and estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old.

He may have a dark mustache or a small goatee.

The second assault happened around 3:30 p.m. on April 9 at another coffee stand on Evergreen Way near Corbin Drive. The victim reported that a man entered the stand and attempted to assault her.

The description she provided matched the description of the suspect from the previous incident.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

What's next:

The Everett Police Department will increase patrols along Evergreen Way and distribute flyers with the suspect's picture to nearby coffee stands.

Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to contact the Everett Police Department tip line at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Everett Police Department.

