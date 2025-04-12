Teen facing new charges for playground shooting in Federal Way, WA
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged an area teen with five crimes related to an elementary school campus shooting.
What's next:
The juvenile will enter a guilty or non-guilty plea on Monday for the following charges he now faces before the Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center:
- 1 count of Assault in the Third Degree (injury negligence)
- 1 count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree (under 18)
- 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Dangerous Weapon (at a school facility)
- Tampering With Physical Evidence
The backstory:
The incident happened on Wednesday in the playground area of Lakeland Elementary school on Apr. 8.
Multiple middle school students were involved in the shooting, and one was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Parents were in uproar over the decision to not place the elementary school on lockdown during the investigation. Police say the threat was neutralized quickly enough to not warrant a lockdown.
The Source: Information for this article comes from the Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.
