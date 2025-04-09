The Brief Law enforcement continues to investigate a shooting in Federal Way that sent a middle school student to the hospital on Tuesday. Families say they are frustrated with the lack of communication from the school district.



As law enforcement continues to investigate a shooting in Federal Way that sent a middle school student to a hospital, parents say they are frustrated with the lack of communication from the school district.

The backstory:

Hours after the shooting, the principal of Lakeland Elementary School emailed families on Tuesday night, saying there was police activity on campus and that "at no time were we instructed to initiate a lockdown."

"It seems like there was an immediate play of defense," said Danny Quintero.

Quintero's daughter attends Lakeland Elementary School and says the shooting should have triggered a lockdown.

Federal Way Public Schools emailed an update on Wednesday afternoon, saying a shooting involving three Sequoyah Middle School students unfolded at Lakeland Elementary School during school hours.

"We are actively cooperating with law enforcement on this investigation, and we are also conducting our own investigation related to this matter. Out of an abundance of caution, we are providing additional support at the school for the remainder of this week."

As of Wednesday evening, a Harborview spokesperson says the student they received for treatment has since been released from the hospital.

The King County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 13 that deputies were dispatched to Lakeland Elementary School after 3 p.m. on Tuesday and since a suspect was identified and taken into custody quickly, they determined the scene to be safe and there was no threat to the school.

Federal Way Public Schools has not responded to FOX 13's request for comment.

Anyone with more information on this shooting should call the King County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at (206) 296-3311.

The Source: Information in this story is from the King County Sheriff's Office, FOX 13 Seattle reporting and statements from Federal Way Public Schools and Lakeland Elementary School.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Convicted child molester linked to missing WA grandmother case

FBI investigating Tesla charging station damaged overnight in Lacey

Remains of Laurie Krage identified in Pierce County, WA cold case

Police: Man sets building on fire during Auburn standoff, likely dead

Juvenile shot near King County middle school, deputies say

Tariffs live updates: Trump's sweeping plan takes effect, including 104% on China

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.