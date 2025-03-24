WA joins multi-state lawsuit to block Trump's dismantling of Dept. of Education

The Brief Washington AG Nick Brown joined a 21-state lawsuit to block Trump's executive order dismantling the Department of Education. The lawsuit asserts the executive order — and mass layoffs conducted in the department — are illegal without authorization from Congress.



Washington has joined a 21-state lawsuit aiming to block the Trump administration's order to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education.

State Attorney General Nick Brown announced Monday he joined 20 other attorneys general in filing a motion for preliminary injunction against the White House, which would temporarily pause Trump's March 20 executive order to close the department.

The coalition previously sued to block the Trump administration on March 13 after plans were announced to eliminate half of the department's workforce. Their newest lawsuit seeks to stop the layoffs and the transfer of student loan and special education services outside the Department of Education.

The lawsuit

What they're saying:

"The devastating cuts and layoffs at the Department of Education will directly harm Washington’s youth and their families," said Nick Brown. "Our office will fight to defend the education and health of our students from President Trump’s illegal order."

According to the Attorney General's Office, current layoffs at the department have already closed the Office of Civil Rights outreach services nationwide, which protect students from discrimination and sexual assault, and has also delayed federal funding and approvals for state schools.

The lawsuit alleges that the Trump administration's executive order is illegal, and that dismantling the Department of Education can only be authorized by U.S. Congress. It also asserts that the mass layoffs violate the Administrative Procedures Act.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Attorney General's Office.

