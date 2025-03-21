WA OSPI reacts to order dismantling Department of Education

The Brief S uperintendent Chris Reykdal strongly opposes President Trump's executive order to dismantle the Department of Education, stating it undermines public education, civil rights, and constitutional principles. Reykdal warns of significant funding losses for Washington schools, particularly harming rural communities and vulnerable student populations, if the federal Department of Education is eliminated. He urges Washingtonians to stay informed and engaged, advocating for local school funding, contacting Congress, and supporting public education protections.



In response to President Trump's executive order to begin dismantling the Department of Education, the Washington state Superintendent of Instruction released a passionate statement, saying the president's decision "underscores the president’s disregard of public education and civil rights."

What they're saying:

Superintendent Chris Reykdal spoke with FOX 13 on his concerns on Thursday.

"The president is trampling all over the constitution. It's clear that education is a state right with some civil rights guidance from the federal government and the U.S. Departmet of Education is kind of the bottom line,"said Reykdal. "They enforce civil rights for students with disabilities, low-income youth, migrant youth, Native American youth."

Reykdal says this should not be a partisan or political issue.

"I promise you it will do the most harm to rural communities because that's what the data tells us," said Reykdal.

He is convinced this executive order stems from Project 2025.

"They want to dismantle public education. That isn't rhetoric. That's what they said they want to do. They want the system privatized," said Reykdal.

If Trump successfully convinces Congress to get rid of the Department of Education, Reykdal fears states will lose billions of dollars in federal funding.

For now, Reykdal says Washington schools get on average 7% of funding from the federal government, those numbers can vary, with some districts receiving between 1-2% and some between 20-30%.

As WA OSPI and the WA Attorney General keep an eye on what's next after this executive order was signed on Thursday, Reykdal a bulk of the state's public education programs will move forward, students will get the support they need.

"I would definitely want any family with a student with disabilities to have confidence their IEPs are going to be fully developed," said Reykdal.

He believes the best steps for families and Washingtonians is to stay informed and be civically engaged.

"Support your local school levies, tell your member of Congress, regardless of what party you are, hey this isn't OK, we want public schools protected and keep leaning into our legislature beacuse they have the biggest role in funding our schools," said Reykdal.

