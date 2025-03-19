WA schools rally against proposed Department of Education cuts

The Brief Educators and families are rallying nationwide against proposed cuts to the U.S. Department of Education, fearing funding losses that could impact student learning, including support for students with disabilities. Supporters of the cuts argue that dismantling the department would allow federal education funds to reach communities more directly without bureaucratic obstacles.



Groups are rallying outside schools across the country in protest of proposed cuts to the U.S. Department of Education.

Last week, the White House announced plans to eliminate half of the department’s workforce as part of former President Donald Trump’s goal to dismantle the agency.

Educators and families gathered along Bel-Red Road at Highland Middle School earlier Wednesday to raise awareness about potential funding losses at both the state and national levels. Communities across Western Washington are participating in a national school walk-in, urging lawmakers to increase funding for students.

Organizers argue that despite Washington being one of the wealthiest states in the country, schools are facing drastic cuts that impact student learning. They are also concerned about federal reductions to the Department of Education, which could affect students in Washington, including those with disabilities.

Advocates are calling for new revenue sources at the state level and for Congress to safeguard federal funding designated for student support.

Gov. Bob Ferguson announced $4 billion in budget cuts last month but stated that K-12 education would not be affected.

Supporters of Trump’s plan to dismantle the Department of Education claim it would allow federal dollars to reach communities more directly without requiring states to navigate bureaucratic hurdles.

In addition to this morning’s walk-in at Highland Middle School, a similar gathering is planned in Federal Way later Wednesday.

The Source: Information in this story is from organizers of the rally and the Associated Press.

