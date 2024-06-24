'I didn’t feel safe': Woman describes journey from Idaho to WA for abortion care

Two years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court made the monumental decision to reverse Roe V. Wade, but we’re just now beginning to see the full impact the so-called "Dobbs decision" has had on women’s healthcare in Washington.

Holding her seven-month-old daughter in her arms, Kayla Smith opened up about a time in her life that’s never too far from her mind.

"We found out we were pregnant on Mother’s Day of 2022," Smith said. Around the same time, the Dobbs decision was happening. "Everything seemed to be great with that pregnancy," Smith said.

That changed around 18 or 19 weeks of her pregnancy. "We found out our son had several fatal fetal anomalies, specifically several different heart defects that would not allow him to survive after birth," Smith said.

At the time, she was living in Nampa, Idaho; a suburb of Boise. Idaho has been the leader in state efforts to criminalize abortion, and its near total ban on abortion was the first case considered by the U.S. Supreme Court, post-Dobbs.

"We just felt lost," Smith said.

So, she and her husband mapped out what it would take to get the procedure done in Washington.

She told FOX 13, they took out a personal loan for $16,000 to pay for their travel expenses and the procedure. And, because they wanted to meet their son first, they also had to figure out what to do with his remains after.

For Kayla, that experience took a toll on her family.

"I was very numb," Smith said. "I would never wish this on anyone."

She was one of hundreds of women who sought medical relief in Washington.

"One Idaho physician told us, once a week a woman facing complications is airlifted from Idaho across the border," Sen. Maria Cantwell said. "A snapshot report by Planned Parenthood said in western Washington we have seen patients from 22 different states in just the first half of this year alone."

Since Dobbs, data provided by Cantwell’s office shows the Tri-Cities has become a leading destination for women looking for pregnancy options, with clinics there seeing a 1000% increase in patients.

"The snapshot is making something very clear: just because the state of Washington protects an abortion right doesn’t mean we’re immune from the impacts of the Dobbs decision," Cantwell said.

For Smith, Washington has become more than a safe haven – it’s now home. They moved here about a year ago after they found out Smith was pregnant again.

"I didn’t feel safe continuing my pregnancy in Idaho, god forbid something else happened," Smith said.

"It has become dangerous to become pregnant in Idaho, as a result of these laws," said Gail Deady, Senior Staff Attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights.

The Center for Reproductive Rights is representing Kayla and three other plaintiffs, claiming Idaho’s ban violates federal protections for emergency medical care when the mother’s life is at stake.

"The lawsuit is seeking to get clarity on Idaho abortion laws, which are very confusing and in conflict of each other, as well as to get a health exception for people who are experiencing both health and life-threatening pregnancy complications under the Idaho constitution," Deady said.

"I never thought we’d be in this position in 2024, having this conversation about whether or not I can, as a woman, make choices about my body," Smith said. "It’s devastating."

Her case is expected to go to trial in November.

