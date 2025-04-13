Family of Kent man killed in suspected drunk driving crash demands justice

The Brief The loved ones of Jose Ortiz, who died in a Kent crash involving a suspected drunk driver, are calling for justice as they mourn their loss. Ortiz and his wife were on their way home from a church event when the fatal crash happened.



A man in Kent died in a crash that involved a suspected drunk driver, according to police. His loved ones are now calling for justice as they mourn their loss.

The backstory:

They told FOX 13 Jose Ortiz was strong in his faith, and he was loving and humble. They add, when that crash happened, he and his wife were on their way home from a church event.

Jose’s niece, Brenda Ortiz, says her last encounter with her uncle burns brightly in her memory. She told FOX 13 he took her to a healing prayer.

"He gave me the strongest hug and I always had that memory to cherish, and he told me, ‘Our lives aren’t ours to take, they’re God’s, when our mission here is done, he’ll call us home,’" Ortiz said.

That happened just two weeks before he died, she said. On March 28, two cars crashed at the intersection of 94th Avenue South and South 240th Street, according to Kent Police. Jose and his wife were in one car.

"[When] she finally was able to open her eyes and she started looking around and realized there was broken glass, and then she looked over and there was my uncle and she was trying to wake him up, she had no idea what had happened," Ortiz said.

Police arrested the driver of the second car for DUI. The 40-year-old woman showed signs of being intoxicated and is being investigated for vehicular homicide, according to police. Jose’s wife was taken to the hospital with a broken clavicle and broken ribs. Jose died at the scene.

"[It’s] devastating, this is the second family member I lost in a car accident," Ortiz said. "It’s hard, but because we have so much community support, so much love for each other and our faith, it’s keeping us strong."

They now have a message for the suspected driver.

"Our community, even my aunt, we’re praying for her, and we hope that she learns from this, she has really changed the life of our family and taken someone so amazing," Ortiz said.

The family has a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, as well as medical bills for Jose’s wife, who is now healing.

The Source: Information in this story is from Kent Police and original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

