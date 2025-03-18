The Brief Kent police arrested a man after multiple witnesses reported seeing a woman being kidnapped, with some attempting to intervene. Officers eventually captured the 30-year-old suspect and rescued a 22-year-old woman with help from the community.



Kent police said they arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman last week, with the community assisting in the rescue.

The incident happened on Friday, March 14, with multiple witnesses calling 911 to report a kidnapping outside a business on Washington Avenue.

Police said a man and woman were inside the business, possibly arguing, when the man dragged her outside and forcibly pulled her into his vehicle.

Witnesses tried to intervene, but were unsuccessful. However, they did get the license plate of the suspect's vehicle.

About 10 minutes later, police said another witness called 911 and reported seeing a woman run from a parked vehicle near Southeast 240th Street and 108th Avenue Southeast, in the East Hill area.

The witness saw the woman flee, the driver bail from the vehicle, chase her down, and drag her back inside the car, police said.

The license plate also matched the vehicle from the earlier incident.

Officers who were already searching the area from the original 911 call caught up with the suspect vehicle and performed a high-risk stop three miles east on Southeast 240th Street, near 152nd Avenue Southeast.

via Kent Police

Kent police said they arrested a 30-year-old man, and rescued a 22-year-old woman who had bruises and other injuries.

The two were reportedly from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and had been dating for a year.

Police thanked the community for assisting in this case, saying each decision by witnesses helped save the woman, as she had no one in-state to help her.

The 30-year-old man was booked into jail for kidnapping and assault. DUI charges are pending the results of a blood test.

The Source: Information in this story is from social media posts from the Kent Police Department.

