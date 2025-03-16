Multiple rows of cars burn in Kent, WA wrecking yard fire

The Brief Firefighters from Puget Sound Fire, VRFA, and South King Fire & Rescue are responding to a commercial fire at a wrecking yard in Kent. Heavy equipment is being used to dismantle piles of cars to assist in extinguishing the fire. No injuries have been reported as crews continue their firefighting efforts.



What we know:

The fire involves multiple rows of cars at a wrecking yard in the 26200 block of 78th Ave. S. in Kent, according to updates shared by Puget Sound Fire on X.

Efforts to suppress the fire continued into the day on Sunday, with crews utilizing heavy equipment to dismantle piles of cars to aid in extinguishing the flames.

As of the latest reports, no injuries have been reported.

Nobody was hurt in a wrecking yard fire that burned rows of piles of cars Sunday in Kent, Washington. (Puget Sound Fire)

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the fire and the full extent of the damage is still not yet known.

The Source: Information and video in this story comes from Puget Sound Fire.

