WA man kidnaps ex's baby, chased down and arrested

The Brief A man was arrested for breaking into his ex's apartment and kidnapping her baby. Law enforcement tracked the man down in his car on I-90, and safely reunited the baby with their mother.



A man was arrested for kidnapping his baby from his ex's apartment in Bellingham, before state troopers tracked him down on I-90 and arrested him.

Officers were called Monday around 5:49 a.m. to an ongoing burglary at an apartment near Ferry Ave and 32nd St, just a block from Sehome High School. According to authorities, the 911 caller said the suspect, 21-year-old Mariano Malpezzi, broke into her apartment and kidnapped her eight-month-old child, with whom he shares custody.

Police said Malpezzi showed up early in the morning and knocked on the door. He threw the door open, walked past her and another person in the apartment, went straight to the baby's room and took them, police say.

Baby kidnapped in Bellingham

Timeline:

The victim said Malpezzi shouldered past her when they tried to block his escape.

As Malpezzi left, he threatened to "kick your a--" to both of the people in the apartment.

According to authorities, Malpezzi got into a white Chevrolet Equinox with Nevada plates, and drove off with the child.

Detectives contacted the Skagit County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol, and troopers eventually tracked the Equinox down on I-90 near Bellevue.

Troopers rescued the baby, who was unharmed, and returned them to their mother.

What they're saying:

"We want to thank the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol for their assistance in this case," said Bellingham Police Chief Rebecca Mertzig. "A kidnapped child is truly one of the most terrifying calls to which we can respond. I am very proud how our patrol and detective divisions responded and worked hard to resolve this case swiftly, bringing this infant home safely to their mother."

Malpezzi was booked into Whatcom County Jail for first-degree domestic violence burglary and second-degree domestic violence kidnapping.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Bellingham Police Department.

