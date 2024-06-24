Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo mourns loss of otter pup in 'tragic' accident

Woodland Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its river otter pups after a tragic accident early Saturday morning.

The young male otter, named Trout, passed away despite swift intervention by animal keepers and the Animal Health team, the zoo said on its website.

Two otter pups, a male and a female, were born in late March to mom Valkyrie and dad Ziggy at Woodland Park Zoo. (Woodland Park Zoo)

Trout and his sister, Dory, were born in late March to parents Valkyrie and Ziggy. The pups, recently named by longtime friends and supporters of the zoo, were learning to swim and had access to both their public habitat and an indoor holding area equipped with ramps and enrichment.

According to the zoo, the accident occurred when Trout was climbing a ramp and became wedged between the ramp and a platform. Despite the animal keepers’ quick response and resuscitation attempts, Trout could not be revived.

"Our animal keeper team and staff are absolutely devastated. The passing of a beloved animal is never easy, but a loss like this is particularly emotional because we wish there was something else we could have done to save Trout," said Animal Curator Erin Sullivan, who leads Animal Care for the animals in the zoo’s Living Northwest Trail, including otters. "The team was really remarkable this morning. They are grieving, but also still finding ways to show up for each other and all of the other animals in their care."

In the wake of this loss, the animal keepers will provide extra attention and care to Valkyrie and Dory to ensure their well-being.

The zoo noted that the ramp and platform have been used safely for years by numerous adult and young otters without incident. However, the space is being immediately modified and reassessed for any additional safety updates.

Woodland Park Zoo expressed gratitude to its community for the kindness, support and care shown during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of Trout together.

