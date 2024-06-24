Crews investigate deadly crash in Federal Way

An investigation is underway in Federal Way after a person was killed in a two-car crash Monday morning.

According to South King Fire (SKF), crews responded to a crash near the intersection of 320th Street and 21st Avenue SW at around 6:24 a.m.

Photo: South King Fire

Authorities shut down the intersection in both directions and asked the public to avoid the area.

SKF announced at around 6:50 a.m. that at least one person died in the crash.

With the crews having cleared the scene, the roadway will remain closed for an extended period for investigation.

Officials have asked drivers to seek alternate routes.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.