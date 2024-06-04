WA daycare worker charged with child rape

A King County daycare worker has been charged with rape and molestation of the children he was looking after.

Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Joseph Hefner, also known as Joseph Jones, with first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

According to charging documents, Hefner worked at Discovery Playtown in Maple Valley, where he befriended the family of a child who went there. He would drop her off after daycare, and in 2022, he met the girl's older sister, who was only around 11 years old at the time.

Court docs say Hefner groomed the 11-year-old and began a sexual relationship with her that lasted from 2022 until the end of 2023. The girl told investigators they had sex "countless times," and that Hefner made her feel loved and cared about. She previously thought she was asexual, but told detectives Hefner's assault changed her mind, and she said she quickly began to "crave" sex from him, which happened "anytime they were alone," court docs say.

According to court docs, the rapes happened at the girl's parents' house in Maple Valley and at Hefner's house in Federal Way, and one time in a movie theater.

The two frequently communicated over the online app Discord, and Hefner sent her several sexually explicit photos and videos.

Hefner has a previous juvenile conviction for child molestation when he was around 13 years old, which required him to register as a sex offender until 2021. Court docs say Hefner's behavior with the 11-year-old mirrors his actions with several other children that led to his last conviction.

Their relationship soured when Hefner turned his attention to her younger sister in 2023, who was around nine years old at the time, court docs say. Hefner molested the child while they were sitting on a couch, and then he later confessed the assault to the older sister, according to court docs. The older sister told investigators she realized what Hefner was doing was wrong, so she broke up with him.

On May 1, 2024, the younger sister reported the molestation to a family member, and the older sister then came forward with her account. Hefner was arrested on May 31, 2024.

Hefner is currently in custody on $500,000 bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 13.

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Seattle's patience wearing thin with Miles Hudson, Belltown's Hellcat driver

DCYF talks chaos inside Green Hill Detention Center

Witness speaks out on Snohomish Co. deputies shooting her ex-boyfriend

Renton single mom has 'literally everything' stolen out of packed U-Haul before move

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.