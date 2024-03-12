Washington Voter Guide 2024: Drop box locations

Washington state's 2024 Presidential Primary Election takes place on Tuesday, March 12.

Your ballot materials are mailed to the address where you're registered to vote. Be sure to sign your return envelope. Then drop your ballot at an official drop box or return by mail. No stamp is needed.

Where do I vote?

The full list of drop box locations in Washington state will continue to be updated through election day.

This map includes statewide locations of ballot drop boxes and voting centers for the current election. View all available locations, or drill down by selecting a specific county and location type.

For more details on your county locations, contact your local elections office, or for a personalized list, sign in to VoteWA.gov.

Key dates you need to know

March 12 – Presidential Primary

Last day to register or update in person at a county elections office.

Mailed ballots must have a March 12 postmark to count.

Ballot boxes and voting centers close at 8:00 p.m.

After 8:00 p.m., counties begin transmission of results to the Secretary of State.

March 29 – Last day for Secretary of State to certify Presidential Primary results.

July, August - The major political parties hold conventions to officially nominate their candidates for U.S. President. The 2024 Democratic National Convention is August 19-22, 2024, and the Republican National Convention is July 15-18, 2024.