Who is running for Washington state governor in 2024? Meet the candidates

The 2024 election is still more than a year away, but the field of hopefuls is beginning to fill up with several high-profile politicians announcing their bid for governor.

In early May, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he will not seek re-election after serving three terms as governor.

The 72-year-old's announcement clears the way for younger members of the party to run, most notably Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who gained a national profile by challenging the travel ban and other policies of former President Donald Trump.

"As governor, I have seen my role as inspiring our state ever forward and ever higher," Inslee said. "I’m gratified to be able to say that this approach has worked to improve Washingtonians lives in many ways and many places."

Inslee, who is the longest-serving governor in office in the U.S., was first elected in 2012 and became only the second Washington governor elected to three consecutive terms. Washington does not have term limits.

Inslee served eight terms in the U.S. House before narrowly beating Republican Rob McKenna, then the state attorney general, to become governor. He won his most recent reelection, against Republican Loren Culp, by more than 13 percentage points.

In response to Inslee’s announcement, the Washington State Republican Party said the governor’s tenure has been marked by missteps and poor decisions.

"It’s time to turn the page on the disastrous Inslee era in Washington State," WSRP Chairman Caleb Heimlich said in a statement. "His decision to not seek a fourth term presents an opportunity to elect a Republican governor who will put Washingtonians first and prioritize the needs of our communities."

Washington has not had a Republican governor since John Spellman's term ended in January 1985.

Learn more about each candidate below (candidates listed alphabetically by first name):

Bob Ferguson (D)

Attorney General Bob Ferguson (Bob Ferguson campaign)

Democrat Bob Ferguson, Washington's attorney general, announced in May that he is forming an exploratory committee for a possible run for governor in 2024.

Ferguson released a 3-minute video and said he plans to travel to every corner of the state to listen to Washingtonians.

"I have never been afraid to take on big challenges, and I’ve never forgotten who I’m fighting for," Ferguson said. "I look forward to listening and learning from Washingtonians in every county and corner of this great state."

The 58-year-old grew up in Seattle and is a graduate of the University of Washington. He is serving his third term as Attorney General.

Hilary Franz (D)

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz launched her campaign for Washington governor in May.

Franz, a Democrat, is currently serving as chief of the state’s Department of Natural Resources, where she has served since 2017. She has spent most of her time in that role combating Washington’s worsening wildfire seasons.

"Once in a lifetime is now once a month," says Franz in her campaign announcement video, over footage of wildland firefighters, a burn scar across a lakeside beach, and an image of Seattle choked by wildfire smoke.

Beyond climate-related issues, Franz also points to low wages, unaffordable housing and expensive childcare as the major problems Washingtonians face.

She touts achievements like securing a bipartisan $500 million investment from the State Legislature for wildfire prevention, a 20-year Forest Health Strategic Plan, and her Plan for Climate Resilience. Franz says she also helped generate hundreds of millions of dollars to build schools, fund libraries and hospitals statewide.

Franz said she aims to create a comprehensive climate action plan, wrangle in soaring housing and rent costs, expand high-paying jobs and lower costs for working families.

Mark Mullet (D)

Sen. Mark Mullet (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

On June 1, Washington State Senator Mark Mullet announced his candidacy for governor. Mullet, a Democrat representing Issaquah, is also a small business owner.

Mullet outlined a plan to improve public safety, increase affordable housing, tackle climate change and create good paying jobs to help people be able to buy homes and raise a family.

"There is no candidate for governor at this point focused on the biggest challenges facing our state including affordable housing, reducing homelessness, creating jobs and making neighborhoods safe," said Mullet. "Too many families can’t afford, even on good salaries, the rising cost of living. Too many families are worried about the direction of public safety in our state, which is why we need different leadership in Olympia."

Mullet grew up in Tukwila and has a wife and six children.

Dr. Raul Garcia (R)

Dr. Raul Garcia (Raul Garcia campaign)

Dr. Raul Garcia also filed as a Republican in the race for governor in 2024. He is a physician and ran for governor of Washington in 2020 as well.

Garcia says he will prioritize healthy and safe communities, unity among citizens and lead with compassion.

"I am by trade and training not a politician. I am a doctor, an Emergency Medicine physician that has been in the front lines for the last 25 years helping people in their most vulnerable moments; often moments of fear, moments of uncertainty," Garcia said. "Through a career in medicine, I am here to bring Health to our State, to bring present, effective, and efficient leadership, and to create a government by the people of different walks of life and united by one common goal, to restore the safe and prosperous lives of our WA families."

"A healthy Washington will have an increased focus on drug addiction programs, mental health facilities and personnel, access to healthcare, the restoration of a strong K-12 education with the addition of technical apprentice programs, and true and swift accountability for those who break the law," he says on his campaign site.

Garcia was born in Cuba and emigrated to the U.S. when he was 11 years old. Garcia has five children. He and his wife live in Yakima.

Semi Bird (R)

Semi Bird (Semi Bird campaign)

Semi Bird announced a run for governor in Nov. 2022. He is chair of the Benton County Republican Party and a member of the Richland School Board.

Bird's roadmap includes creating economic value and opportunity for all, restoring the rule of law & safe communities, ensuring quality in education and facilitating food and energy security.