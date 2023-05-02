Attorney General Bob Ferguson explores run for Washington governor

article

Democrat Bob Ferguson, Washington's attorney general, announced Tuesday that he is forming an exploratory committee for a possible run for governor in 2024.

The announcement comes just a day after Washington Gov. Jay Inlsee said he will not seek a fourth term in office. Inslee, who is the longest-serving governor in office in the U.S., was first elected in 2012 and became only the second Washington governor elected to three consecutive terms. Washington does not have term limits.

Ferguson released a 3-minute video and said he plans to travel to every corner of the state to listen to Washingtonians.

"I have never been afraid to take on big challenges, and I’ve never forgotten who I’m fighting for," Ferguson said. "I look forward to listening and learning from Washingtonians in every county and corner of this great state."

Ferguson gained a national profile by challenging and defeating former President Donald Trump's original travel ban.

The 58-year-old grew up in Seattle and is a graduate of the University of Washington. He is serving his third term as Attorney General.

Ferguson has already received endorsements, including a list of more than 150 public officials. His goal is to get 200 endorsements from elected officials.

State Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz has also expressed interest in a possible run for governor. Franz said she would make a decision soon.

It's unclear who would be a front-runner for the Republican Party. In the 2020 election, Jay Inslee earned 57% of the vote and Republican challenger Loren Culp received 43%.

Washington has not had a Republican governor since John Spellman in 1985.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.