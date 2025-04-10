New J Pod calf spotted near Victoria Harbour, B.C.

The Brief A new calf, designated J63, has been born to J40 of the endangered Southern Resident killer whale population, marking the fourth birth in the past year. The Center for Whale Research reports no immediate health concerns but notes that the calf’s first year will be closely monitored due to the challenges faced by young whales, especially those born to first-time mothers.



The Center for Whale Research has confirmed the arrival of a new calf in J Pod of the endangered Southern Resident killer whale population.

What we know:

On April 6, field biologist Mark Malleson spotted the pod traveling west past Victoria Harbour. During the encounter, he observed a newborn calf swimming closely alongside J40, also known as Suttles. This is J40’s first known calf and the fourth born into the population in the past 12 months.

The calf has been designated J63. Based on initial observations, there are no immediate health concerns. However, researchers note that the first year of life is often difficult for young whales, especially those born to first-time mothers.

The Center for Whale Research plans to continue monitoring J63’s condition and behavior in the coming weeks and months, as conditions allow.

(Center for Whale Research)

Every birth is critical to the recovery of this bpopulation, which is listed as critically endangered. Researchers expressed cautious optimism for the calf’s future.

J63 is the grandcalf of J14 Samish, a well-known matriarch who passed away in 2016.

"Each new calf offers a glimmer of hope," the center said in a statement. "We hope J63 will thrive and carry forward the legacy of their family."

The Source: Information in this story is from the Center for Whale Research.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Convicted child molester linked to missing WA grandmother case

FBI investigating Tesla charging station damaged overnight in Lacey

Remains of Laurie Krage identified in Pierce County, WA cold case

Police: Man sets building on fire during Auburn standoff, likely dead

Juvenile shot near King County middle school, deputies say

Tariffs live updates: Trump's sweeping plan takes effect, including 104% on China

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.