Man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting of Kent 13-year-old

The 18-year-old suspected in the killing of a 13-year-old boy at Turnkey Park in Kent pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and robbery on Monday.

Faysal Abdullahi appeared in court following his arraignment by prosecutors.

The incident, which occurred three weeks ago, involved the death of Matthiew Stavkovy, who had gone to the park and bumped into friends who were there to sell a camera on OfferUp.

Andrew Potapchuk, a family friend, described Matthiew as "a very joyful kid," adding that the community has been deeply affected by his loss.

Abdullahi is one of four individuals charged in connection with the crime. According to court documents, the group allegedly held Matthiew and his friends at gunpoint, stole the camera and equipment, and then fired multiple shots, one of which hit Matthiew.

At Monday's hearing, Abdullahi's family was present as his defense attorney James Curtis entered pleas of not guilty.

Matthiew's loved ones were also present as they caught a first look at one of the boys suspected of their loss.

"I was speechless because it was very, very reckless behavior," said Vlad Melnik, a family friend and teen minister. Their focus has shifted from one of mourning to seeking justice and honoring Matthiew.

Potapchuk, who has known Matthiew for over 10 years, said, "It's scary to think that young adults would be willing to go to such extents. The severity of the crime you see increasing is something that we need to start thinking about."

Prosecutors noted the crime was planned, with Abdullahi and his co-defendants forcefully taking the camera and then firing the shots that killed Matthiew. Potapchuk, who was also in court, noted Abdullahi's demeanor, saying, "The body language was not indicating that this person was remorseful, to say the least."

Matthiew's friends and family have been vocal about their desire for justice and change. "What's it going to take until something changes? And he's not the first, but it would be awesome if he was the last," Potapchuk said.

Melnik shared similar sentiments, saying, "The community needs more people like Matthiew. We've lost a great one. Let's all strive to be like Matthiew."

Abdullahi remains in custody with bail set at $2 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 19, with the trial set for Oct. 4.

Matthiew's family and friends continue to honor his memory by advocating for safer communities and hoping to prevent similar tragedies in the future. "To honor Matthiew is to help prevent this from ever happening to another kid," said Potapchuk.

"None of this will bring Matthiew back but if justice is done right, more people like Matthiew can continue walking safely in public places in public parks," Melnik said.

