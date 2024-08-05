Felons, gang members arrested for trespassing at Seattle hotel

Police arrested four people who were trespassing inside a South Lake Union hotel last week and recovered multiple guns and a stolen vehicle.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), two of the suspects are convicted felons, and the other two have confirmed affiliations with gangs.

Photo: Seattle Police Department

On July 28, just before 11 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched following reports of multiple people trespassing at a hotel located near the corner of Denny Way and Boren Avenue N. This area is about two blocks west of the Denny Substation Dog Park.

Earlier, the suspects had been involved in various incidents, including eluding police while driving a stolen pickup truck.

Officers arrived at the scene, and multiple suspects fled at the sight of them.

Featured article

A 34-year-old suspect, known as a convicted felon from a prior investigation, was quickly apprehended. He was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, obstructing a police officer and meth possession.

A 49-year-old man, also a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and illegal firearm possession.

Additionally, a 29-year-old man, identified as a member of the ‘Deuce-8’s’ gang, was arrested on a $20,000 domestic violence warrant, auto theft and a misdemeanor warrant related to marijuana theft.

Seattle police officers recover weapons from convicted felons and gang members in South Lake Union.

Lastly, a 25-year-old woman associated with the ‘30-Gang’ was taken into custody for obstructing a police officer and attempting to hide the keys to the stolen vehicle.

All suspects were booked into the King County Jail.

The officers retrieved the stolen vehicle, two more firearms and narcotics, which were seized as evidence.

Detectives from the SPD’s General Investigations Unit are handling the case, and the suspects could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

MORE TOP HEADLINES FROM FOX 13:

At least 4 people wounded in Seattle shooting early Monday

Seafair hydroplane races highlight 75 years of family tradition

Miles Hudson defies court order with new Instagram strategy

NFL officials in town to brief Seattle Seahawks on new rule changes

Once left for dead, WA woman completes charity motorcycle ride Sunday

Woman shot, carjacked in Pierce County while trying to sell marijuana: deputies

Dog attack at Bonney Lake, animal services asks for help

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.