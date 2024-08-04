Seafair hydroplane races highlight 75 years of family tradition

The Puget Sound has been showing off with the best weather for the Seafair.

More than 50,000 people came through Genessee Park Friday and Saturday alone, event organizers told FOX 13.

This is Seafair’s 75th anniversary, and there are some families who have taken part in the event from the early years.

Last week brought massive U.S. Navy destroyer vessels to Pier 46 for Fleet Week while the Blue Angels arrived and excited audiences across the sound. At Lake Washington, hydroplane racing is one of Seafair’s finest traditions.

Not only were the professionals bringing the roar to the sound, junior hydroplane racers had their opportunity to take on the course as well.

"I just like the thrill of it and just like racing with all my friends," said Brent Hall, a junior hydroplane racer. "It's fun hanging out with friends after the races and talking about how we did."

"I love it," said Harper Kelly-Moen, another junior hydroplane racer. "It's like a big family thing. So, it's something that our family has done for a while and it's something that we can all relate to, so I really enjoy it."

For a lot of junior racers, this sport is a family tradition that they’ve passed on for generations. Many of the juniors have family members who raced here this weekend.

They can start as young as nine years old. Their boats pack a punch, too. Depending on age class, juniors run up to around 50 miles per hour.

