Seafair Free Friday celebration wraps safely, traffic snarls expected Saturday

Seafair's Free Friday celebration wrapped up safely Friday afternoon. As the Blue Angels took to the skies over Seattle, thousands enjoyed the show from below.

"Took advantage of the free day with the family and had a good time," said Seth Ohloff, who took his family to Seafair.

"We just had a ball today," said Jasmere, another dad who took his son to Seafair. "We saw a lot of different planes flying through the sky. We saw the boat races."

The folks FOX 13 talked to say that things ran smoothly, apart from some traffic jams and long waits for shuttle buses at some locations. Visitors advised that the only thing required to have a fun day at Seafair may be a little patience.

After the gates closed at 6 p.m., traffic delays surrounding the popular event forced many to practice patience.

"I guess the cops have closed the intersection to allow outgoing traffic, and they aren’t letting the buses through yet," said Lauren Buys, who took the shuttle bus.

Some visitors like Buys did experience long lines while trying to catch their shuttle bus at 43rd Ave A and S Adams.

"I’m surprised they aren’t coordinating with the police to let buses through, but maybe tomorrow, this is the day where they figure it out. Right?", said Buys.

As far as safety, FOX 13 previously reported on an incident in which a gun was flashed at the Chinatown Parade, prompting Seafair to ask a drill team not to participate in the Torchlight Parade for safety reasons.

"We are still coming together strong as a community to try to fight the surge in violence in our youth in the Pacific Northwest," said Lauren Carter, Marketing Director for Seafair during a previous interview.

Those we talked to on Friday said that bags were checked at the gates, and it was an overall safe event.

"We noticed there was definitely a security element but not enough to take away from our experience," said Seth Ohloff, a dad who took his family to Seafair.

"It felt safe, pretty secure. If there weren’t any police officers, definitely the army were there. So, safety all around," said Jasmere.

As for coming back again, these volunteers say they'd do it all again next year.

"We have a boat so we shuttle people from the pits to the start and finish line, all day, literally all day," said Scott Miller, a boat shuttle volunteer.

"People are awesome, super nice people," said Carol Miller, a boat shuttle volunteer.

So, just a reminder about traffic. It will pick back up again in the area Saturday, so you may want to avoid the area unless you are traveling to the event.

