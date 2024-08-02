What is 'zombie deer' brain disease and how did it end up in WA?

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has confirmed Washington's first case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in an adult female white-tailed deer. The deer, discovered dead in the Fairwood area of north Spokane, has placed wildlife authorities on alert as they manage the state's first encounter with this fatal illness.

CWD is a neurodegenerative disease that affects members of the Cervidae family, such as deer, elk, and moose. The illness, also called "zombie deer disease," is caused by prions—misfolded proteins—leading to brain damage and ultimately death in the affected animals. To date, there is no cure, and confirmation of the disease comes solely through post-mortem testing of an animal's lymph nodes or brain tissue.

The dead deer's lymph nodes had been submitted for analysis to the Washington Animal Disease Laboratory at Washington State University in July, where the disease confirmation was made.

First chronic wasting disease case confirmed in Spokane County.

This disease is not new to North America, having been found in wild or confined cervid populations in 34 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces. The WDFW initiated a surveillance program in Eastern Washington in 2021, especially given CWD's proximity to previously known cases in western Montana.

WDFW's Wildlife Program Director, Eric Gardner, emphasized the role of the state's monitoring strategy in detecting the disease

"With the spread of CWD across the country and recent detections in adjacent states and provinces, WDFW has proactively conducted surveillance in this area since 2021," said Gardner. "We detected this case because of the surveillance program, and we are immediately reviewing our Management Plan and the circumstances of this detection. We will announce additional management actions soon."

The proliferation of CWD poses a threat to cervid populations, as it can lead to reduced numbers over time. WDFW personnel are preparing to gather tissue samples from deer, elk, and moose within the area to better understand this outbreak. The public is encouraged to assist by reporting any sick-looking cervids and refraining from feeding wildlife, a practice that can exacerbate the spread of disease.

The health implications of CWD have been a subject of concern. While there have been no confirmed cases of CWD passing to either domestic animals or from cervids to humans, research by National Institutes of Health (NIH) scientists suggests that there is a "substantial species barrier." The CDC advises against eating meat from animals known to be infected with CWD, offering guidance for hunters and those who may come across road-killed animals in the area.

With the hunting season approaching, testing of harvested animals will be particularly crucial for monitoring the disease's spread. The WDFW will notify hunters of changes to testing requirements and carcass transport regulations.

Collaborative efforts are underway between WDFW, landowners, agencies, state and local governments, tribal entities, and conservation groups to contain the disease.

To provide more insights, WDFW has slated a virtual media availability session for Aug. 5, where WDFW science and veterinary staff, along with Department of Health and Department of Agriculture representatives, will offer a briefing and address questions.

For additional details on the management of CWD or to participate in the media session, interested parties can contact communications@dfw.wa.gov for more information.

