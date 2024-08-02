Man shot during Bremerton home invasion robbery

Detectives with the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office are investigating a home invasion robbery that ended with a shooting that left one person critically injured overnight in East Bremerton.

Deputies and Bremerton police responded to an incident at a home off Caymans Northeast after midnight Friday.

According to the sheriff's Office, deputies found a 20-year-old man, who lived in the home, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said it is unknown how many suspects broke into the home, which led to multiple shots being fired.

The suspects left the scene, and they have not been located.

There were several people inside the home during the home invasion, and they were not hurt.

Nearby neighbors were advised to avoid the area until further notice.

After 5 a.m., the sheriff's office said detectives were waiting for a search warrant for the home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

